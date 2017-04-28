BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after buying an additional 937,140 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,687,000 after buying an additional 564,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,630,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $52,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,161,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) opened at 26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.28. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company earned $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,942.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

