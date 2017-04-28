BLB&B Advisors LLC Holds Stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 19.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 810.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 80.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 93,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 77.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 230,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) opened at 30.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $816.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm earned $49.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Brian Norris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

