Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 299,113 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

