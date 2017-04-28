Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,933 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 59.83% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

