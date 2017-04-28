Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackhawk Network Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) traded down 1.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 778,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.13 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Blackhawk Network Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAWK shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/blackhawk-network-holdings-hawk-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.