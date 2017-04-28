Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Blackbaud has set its FY17 guidance at $2.06-2.18 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company earned $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. 566,067 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wunderlich downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $709,176.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,698 shares of company stock worth $1,885,836 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

