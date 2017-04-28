Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 53,333 shares of the stock were exchanged. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

In related news, SVP Brock Morris sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $38,885.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 14,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $267,820.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $984,028. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21,129.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is managing its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

