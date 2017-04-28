Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.04

Media coverage about Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Black Stone Minerals earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) opened at 16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company earned $56.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Brock Morris sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $293,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 286,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,851 shares of company stock valued at $549,299. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

