Black Diamond Group Ltd (BDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) traded up 4.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,272 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $178.41 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Black Diamond Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

In related news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$40,800.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/black-diamond-group-ltd-bdi-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.