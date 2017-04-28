BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company earned $881.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.14 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,557 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $185,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 54,368 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $4,041,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,842. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

