BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) opened at 60.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.06. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 12.58%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bkd-wealth-advisors-llc-purchases-497-shares-of-wec-energy-group-inc-wec-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $408,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 41,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $2,473,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.