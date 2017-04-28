Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 704.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,977.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) opened at 86.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.18. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

