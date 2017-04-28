BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SRB Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) opened at 36.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Rafferty Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

