BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Position in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC maintained its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Pipelines, were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCP. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, during the third quarter worth $131,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TC Pipelines, by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, during the third quarter worth $173,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, during the third quarter worth $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) opened at 60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.92. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

TC Pipelines, (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TC Pipelines, had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business earned $91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. TC Pipelines,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,392.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCP. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of TC Pipelines, from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines, in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines, in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

TC Pipelines, Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

