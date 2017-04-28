BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. BJ's Restaurants posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ's Restaurants.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business earned $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered BJ's Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ's Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.19.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 45.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in BJ's Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.90. BJ's Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

