BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Stock analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Gabelli analyst J. He anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $105.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-forecasted-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-1-40-per-share.html.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded down 0.44% on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. 1,239,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $16.57 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 46.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company earned $300 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,216,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,404,000 after buying an additional 4,362,912 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,702,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,648,000 after buying an additional 650,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,094,000 after buying an additional 108,065 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,960,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,385,000 after buying an additional 169,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,398,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after buying an additional 908,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $996,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,319,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,611.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,418 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,208 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.