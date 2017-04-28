BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,603 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The firm’s market cap is $16.57 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.54 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $105.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Vetr downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $996,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,364 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 7,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,418 shares of company stock worth $9,251,208. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

