Biogen (BIIB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $335.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $360.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 1.94% during trading on Friday, reaching $271.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,981 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average of $286.81. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $333.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. Biogen had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post $20.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 1,333 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.39 per share, with a total value of $380,424.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total transaction of $2,883,721.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,764 shares of company stock worth $6,295,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/biogen-biib-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.