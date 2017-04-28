Bioamber Inc (NYSE:BIOA) will release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm earned $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. Bioamber had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 227.35%. On average, analysts expect Bioamber to post $-0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bioamber Inc (NYSE:BIOA) remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,938 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Bioamber Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s market cap is $78.41 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIOA shares. Cowen and Company started coverage on Bioamber in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bioamber in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioamber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bioamber-inc-bioa-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Bioamber

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioamber Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioamber Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.