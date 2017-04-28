Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Bill Barrett in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bill Barrett’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company earned $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 81.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Bill Barrett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Bill Barrett Co. (BBG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bill-barrett-co-bbg-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-24-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts-updated.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBG. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. National Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bill Barrett from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Bill Barrett from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill Barrett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) traded down 2.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,668 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The firm’s market cap is $285.68 million. Bill Barrett has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JVL Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,489,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 2,603,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,796,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,308,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 2,339,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,999,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 1,898,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,944,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 885,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bill Barrett

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill Barrett (BBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill Barrett Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill Barrett Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.