Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Bienville Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 313,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its position in Pfizer by 212.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 69,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,452.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

