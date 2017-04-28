Biegel & Waller LLC Invests $674,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,461,746 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $34.53. Cisco Systems also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average volume of 792 call options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $537,079.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West purchased 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $125,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

