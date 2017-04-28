BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the mining company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) opened at 30.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.20.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

