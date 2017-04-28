Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has $4,035,000 Position in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan maintained its position in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the mining company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. BHP Billiton Limited comprises 1.8% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in BHP Billiton Limited were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BHP Billiton Limited by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 124,132 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Billiton Limited by 330.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Billiton Limited during the fourth quarter worth $18,675,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton Limited during the fourth quarter worth $10,550,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in BHP Billiton Limited by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) opened at 35.01 on Friday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock’s market cap is $93.17 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. HSBC Holdings plc raised BHP Billiton Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.79 to $25.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

BHP Billiton Limited Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

