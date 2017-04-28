B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bg-foods-inc-bgs-receives-49-25-consensus-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,887 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company earned $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 873.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.