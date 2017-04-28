Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact B&G Foods (BGS) Share Price

Headlines about B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. B&G Foods earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) opened at 42.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.05. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

