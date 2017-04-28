Best Buy Co (BBY) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $5 billion in outstanding shares on Wednesday, March 1st, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 37.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) opened at 52.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.59. Best Buy Co has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.28. Best Buy Co had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business earned $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Best Buy Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Best Buy Co from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Best Buy Co in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In related news, insider Shari L. Ballard sold 189,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $9,215,963.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $379,945.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,029 shares of company stock valued at $19,817,710. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

