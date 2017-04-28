Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Berry Plastics Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials. The Company operates in three segments: Rigid Packaging, Engineered Materials and Flexible Packaging. Its rigid packaging products include containers, thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups, plastic home and party items, plastic garden products, closures, aerosol overcaps, polyethylene and PET bottles and plastic squeeze tubes for food and beverage, retail mass, healthcare, personal care, and household chemical consumer-oriented end markets. Berry’s flexible packaging products comprises of mono layer and coextruded films; barrier films for cereal, cookie, cracker, and dry mix packages; lamination films for carpet padding; films used for solar panel construction; component and packaging films; printed products; and coated and laminated packaging products. Berry Plastics Group, Inc. is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) opened at 50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 192.84%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $941,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 616.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,164,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,759,000 after buying an additional 2,722,667 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,018,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,369,000 after buying an additional 59,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 647,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 112,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

