Benefitfocus (BNFT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.12

News articles about Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benefitfocus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) traded up 2.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 939,446 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $969.76 million. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/benefitfocus-bnft-given-media-impact-score-of-0-12.html.

In other news, insider James P. Restivo sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $59,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.