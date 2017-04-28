Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Bemis Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bemis Company from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) traded down 2.22% on Friday, hitting $44.93. 1,873,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business earned $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.21 million. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Bemis Company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bemis Company will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,483.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 50.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

