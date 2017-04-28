Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX) Insider Acquires 791,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 791,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$561,610.00.

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) opened at 0.65 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The stock’s market cap is $302.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Belo Sun Mining Corp

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on its advanced-stage development project, the Volta Grande Project, which is located in Para State, approximately 60 kilometers southeast of the city of Altamira in northern Brazil. The project comprises approximately 20 exploration permits, covering an area of over 103,350 hectares (ha); approximately four mining concession applications covering an area of over 2,360 ha; approximately 10 exploration applications for exploration in mineral rights covering an area of over 23,210 ha, and approximately eight exploration applications for exploration in mineral rights in public tender, covering an area of over 31,660 ha.

