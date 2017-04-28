bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,626 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 518,328 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 33.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) traded down 2.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $32.10 million. bebe stores, inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.61. bebe stores, inc. had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that bebe stores, inc. will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

bebe stores, inc. Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

