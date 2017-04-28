BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 8,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 million and a PE ratio of 22.04.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $16.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities.

