BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Receives GBX 300.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300.14 ($3.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 347 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on BBA Aviation plc from GBX 310 ($3.96) to GBX 335 ($4.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on BBA Aviation plc from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 311.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,217 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.32. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.20 billion. BBA Aviation plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 315.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.96), for a total value of £2,015,000 ($2,576,067.50).

BBA Aviation plc Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA covering destinations in North America, Europe, Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

