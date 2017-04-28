Baylin Technologies Inc (BYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The firm’s market cap is $47.56 million. Baylin Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc is a provider of wireless antenna solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying antennas. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the field of research, development, manufacture and sales of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking and wireless infrastructure markets, primarily in the Far East and North America.

