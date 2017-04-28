Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Target Price at $89.50

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €89.92 ($97.74).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. equinet AG set a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded down 0.439% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €87.532. 3,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of €57.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 12-month low of €63.42 and a 12-month high of €91.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

