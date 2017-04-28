Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion.

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) traded up 1.479% during trading on Friday, hitting $124.428. 43,185 shares of the stock traded hands. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.346.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bayer AG (BAYRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bayer-ag-bayry-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

BAYRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer AG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Bayer AG

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.