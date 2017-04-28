Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 915 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. General Electric Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 46.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.00. General Electric Company also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,427 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,107 put options.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company earned $27.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. General Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other General Electric Company news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers purchased 20,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

