Dustin Driggs Sells 1,250 Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Stock

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) CFO Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,403.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 20.10 on Friday. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The business had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Barracuda Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barracuda Networks Inc will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Barracuda Networks from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUDA. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Barracuda Networks during the first quarter worth $517,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 38.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 244,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 36,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 130.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

