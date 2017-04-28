Banner Co. to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Banner had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.59 million.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.
Shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) traded down 2.54% during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 105,329 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.21. Banner has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Banner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banner by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banner by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Banner news, VP Douglas M. Bennett sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $50,673.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keith A. Western sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $449,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,750.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,839. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.
About Banner
Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.
