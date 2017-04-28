BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,679 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.57. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company earned $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other BankFinancial news, insider John G. Manos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Manos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,458 shares of company stock valued at $746,136 in the last ninety days. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

