Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Nova Scotia earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 14 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 199,856 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company earned $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.5799 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

