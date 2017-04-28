Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (BMO) Price Target at $87.14

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 26,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) traded up 0.8275% on Tuesday, hitting $71.4766. The stock had a trading volume of 63,668 shares. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.7477 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post $5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (BMO) Price Target at $87.14” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bank-of-montreal-bmo-receives-87-14-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.