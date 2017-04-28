Bank of America Corp (BAC) Director Purchases $595,250.00 in Stock

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Director Thomas D. Woods purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares in the company, valued at $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,359,808 shares. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rafferty Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

