Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,427,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the previous session’s volume of 309,350 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $5.06.

The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 151.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company’s market capitalization is $358.92 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bancorp-inc-tbbk-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-strong-earnings.html.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.