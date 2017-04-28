Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,427,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the previous session’s volume of 309,350 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $5.06.
The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million.
TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 151.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company’s market capitalization is $358.92 million.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.
