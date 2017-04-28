Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Banco Santander, from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) traded up 1.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 6,752,300 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67. Banco Santander, has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Banco Santander,’s previous dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander,’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Algebris Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, by 9.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, by 601.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

