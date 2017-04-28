Banco de Chile (BCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banco de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) opened at 73.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post $5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Banco de Chile (BCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/banco-de-chile-bch-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 102.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 36.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.