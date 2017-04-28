Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) opened at 10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco SA had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,175,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,839,000 after buying an additional 453,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,613,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,837,000 after buying an additional 4,131,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 18,478,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,600,000 after buying an additional 1,870,320 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA during the fourth quarter valued at $121,180,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,399,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,451,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

