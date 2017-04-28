Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Price Target at $7.58

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) opened at 8.04 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $6.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 110,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the third quarter worth $238,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 9.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 430,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 35,666 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

