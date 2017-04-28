Banc of California Inc (BANC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Outperform”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Banc of California from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) opened at 22.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company earned $166.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

In other Banc of California news, EVP Jeffrey T. Seabold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. Grosvenor sold 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $307,069.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,715 shares in the company, valued at $875,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $807,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banc of California by 112.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

